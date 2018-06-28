RELAY, Md. — Baltimore County’s new Guinness brewery is expected to open later this summer.

The Baltimore Sun reports the revived historic building in Relay will open Aug. 3. for tours, taproom tastings and dining in its restaurant.

Ryan Wagner, a brand ambassador for the beer-maker, says the goal is to attract 300,000 visitors in the first year.

The brewery’s marketing manager says the $80 million project will create approximately 200 hospitality jobs.

According to the newspaper, it will be the company’s first brewing operation in the U.S. since the 1950s.

