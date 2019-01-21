RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers appear unlikely to pass any notable new laws related to guns this year.

Republicans who control the General Assembly have dispatched many gun-control bills backed by Democrats, including Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor has made clear he’ll block gun-rights legislation supported by Republicans.

Democrats are pushing for a so-called “red flag” measure to take away guns temporarily from people who are considered dangerous. A number of other states have passed similar measures since a mass shooting at a Florida high school last year.

Republicans back a bill that would make it easier to carry guns in a place of worship, among other bills.

Compromise on gun legislation is rare in Virginia.

Both parties are likely to focus on gun issue during Virginia’ legislative elections later this year.

