Members of "Moms Demand Action", a group that had earlier rallied at the Virginia State Capitol Building in July, called for gun control measures Saturday night in Washington. (Michael Mccoy/Reuters)

In an event that appeared at least partly in response to Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso, hundreds of women marched to the White House and through Washington streets Saturday night to call for action against gun violence.

A leader of a group called “Moms Demand Action” said they were in Washington for an annual conference, and were at a lunch when news about the Texas shootings arrived.

“The tenor and tone of the whole room changed,” said Amber Gustafson.

She said many young people had already planned to go to the White House, “and then this happened.”

Photos and videos posted online showed chanting demonstrators and marchers in Lafayette Park near the White House, and then in a march, apparently to the Capitol.

“We’re fed up,”Gustafson said. “It’s past time for change.”

She said the group wanted the Senate to take up a House-passed measure to expand background checks for gun buyers.

“It’s time for action,” she said.

