“It’s incredible,” Marcus told the Virginian-Pilot. “There are a lot of extraneous things going on now that have caused guns to become very desirable.”

Gun purchases began to increase late last year, when Democrats won the majority of Virginia’s legislative seats and vowed to pass more restrictive gun laws, Marcus said.

Then, in March, the coronavirus pandemic caused many to fear it would lead to civil unrest. Stimulus checks provided by the federal government also made it easier for some to fund their gun purchases.

The FBI conducted 3.7 million background checks for firearm sales across the country in March, the highest total since it began publishing the data in 1998.

— Associated Press

Woman hospitalized

in shooting on I-64

Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a shooting on Interstate 64 that left a 34-year-old woman hospitalized.

Police said that about 10:10 p.m. Friday night, a white Dodge Stratus and a silver Ford Flex were heading north on Interstate 95 at the I-95/I-64 Bryan Park interchange when the vehicles began “engaging in aggressive driving.”

As both vehicles took an exit ramp, the driver of the Dodge fired several shots into the rear of the Ford. The Dodge then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford and the driver continued firing into the Ford. The two vehicles made contact at one point, before the Dodge Stratus fled the scene, police said.

A passenger in the Ford was shot several times. Her husband, who was driving, took her to St. Mary’s Hospital, and she was later taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for serious, but nonlife threatening injuries.

Police described the driver of the Dodge as a large male wearing a white hat and white T-shirt. Police said his car should have damage on the driver’s side. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police.

