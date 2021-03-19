The Maryland sentences will kick in after Prince serves a 40-year sentence in Delaware. He was convicted and sentenced there for a nonfatal shooting he committed in Wilmington after he shot five coworkers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County in October 2017.
Workers Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53; Jose Hildago Romero, 34; Enis Mrvoljak, 48, all died of gunshot wounds to the head. Two other victims, Enoc Sosa and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, also suffered gunshot wounds to the head but survived.
