The house was built in 1886, one of dozens of similar homes that once graced a neighborhood known for its gasworks and breweries. The house was nicer than some, not as nice as others. Today, 837 22nd St. is the last rowhouse on the block. George Washington University has owned it since 2000. It most recently was home to the Honey Nashman Center for Civic Engagement and Public Service. The university plans to tear down the house.