Gov. Ralph Northam’s order is in effect until May 8. It’s designed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
The attorney signaled that Milton would argue the Northam exceeded his authority. He said that Titan Fit is following the same rules for social distancing and cleaning that are set by businesses that have been allowed to remain open.
“Mr. Milton, like so many other small businesses throughout the Commonwealth, is a responsible and deliberate owner who puts the health and well-being of his club members and staff first,” Phillips said.
The fitness center is a members-only club that employees a staff of four.
Roanoke police said the situation is ongoing and declined to release more information or talk about what led to the charge.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.