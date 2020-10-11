The Washington Post reports that Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand’s email on Friday said the criminal cyber organization known as the Maze group had claimed responsibility for the attack and posted stolen data on the dark web.
Braband said the district was cooperating with the Virginia State Police and the FBI.
“We are working around the clock to identify the information that was taken and will notify impacted individuals as appropriate,” he wrote.
School district spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said officials believe “only a subset of individuals, including a limited number of students” were affected by the ransomware attack. Caldwell said the district will offer free credit-monitoring services to all district employees and their spouses and any others who were affected.
