A pair of principals guide the process for deciding what makes the cut, Michael said. There can’t be anything too horrible. (No genocides.) And there can’t be anything too obvious. Everyone knows the Titanic sank on the night of April 14, 1912. A bad day, surely. But more interesting is that a month later the father of one of the musicians who went down with the ship received a bill for his son’s uniform, which had not been returned.