It’s probably fair to say that those bike-share bicycles can be found almost every place in Washington, and last weekend it turned out that one of those places is in Rock Creek.

This information comes from the Rock Creek Conservancy, a nonprofit organization concerned with restoring and protecting the 33 miles of the creek and adjacent parklands. Toward this end, it organizes a major cleanup effort along the creek each year.

This year it was held Saturday, and the haul, according to the organization, included at least 1,000 bags of litter, apparently of the conventional sort, and six dockless bikes.

To spend much time along the route of any watercourse is to recognize the variety of objects either stuck along the banks, bobbing in a backwater, or flowing with the current. Logs, tires, plastic bags. Bats and balls.

But bikes? Especially the dockless kind, which have not been in the city that long. Well, specialists say that bikes may indeed be found.

But six dockless bikes seemed an unusual number. It prompted conversation, the organization said Monday in a Twitter message.

It asked people not to get the wrong idea. It was NOT opposed to the dockless shared bikes, it said.

“What we are against,” it said, “ is pollution in Rock Creek. Let’s take care of our public lands and waters.”

It could not be learned which of the several types of dockless bikes were found in the cleanup.

It was not clear exactly how the bikes got into the creek. Many possibilities suggested themselves, including the idea that they could have been ridden downhill into the Rock Creek stream valley and left there by users who could not ride them back up the often-steep slopes that lead out of the valley. Or riders may simply have misinterpreted the “leave anywhere” appeal of the dockless bikes.