BALTIMORE — Half of the state’s attorneys seeking re-election in Maryland this year are unchallenged in the primary and general elections.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reported Tuesday that a dozen state’s attorneys across Maryland remain unopposed, barring independent challengers who have until July 2 to file. The newspaper says those attorneys are set to keep their seats this November, with some having been in their positions for more than 20 years.

The candidates include Democrats and Republicans, and 2016 voter data says many are members of the majority party in their county. The longest-tenured incumbent candidate without a challenger is Talbot County State’s Attorney Scott G. Patterson, a Democrat who has held his office since 1989.

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

