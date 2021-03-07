The flag has been a subject of dispute for several years.
It was built on private property about 15 miles east of Charlottesville in 2018, after the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove two Confederate statues.
It is visible to motorists on a brief stretch of Interstate 64.
Louisa officials said the flagpole exceed the 60-foot maximum allowed by the county, and several years of legal battles ensued.
The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reports that the building permit was issued Feb. 24 and is likely to end the legal battle.
