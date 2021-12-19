“They’re the heart and soul of what we do every day. Without them, we can’t do anything,” Hicks said. “They personify our message, ‘whatever it takes.’ Anything I can do to put a smile on their face to make it a little bit easier, that’s my job to do.”
Hicks had one job — to tell a small lie to his staff. He said none of them suspected what was to come.
Mary Peake’s community partner, Carlyn Menser, her husband and their team at Anchor Realty, flipped the school’s cafeteria in about an hour.
Seven candlelit round tables spanned across the room, each with black and gold decorations along with personal messages from parents and other community partners as a centerpiece.
“I know this year has been hard. But the Peake staff make it look easy. I just want you all to know you are doing a wonderful job under these hard times. All of you are greatly appreciated. Thank you for your dedication. True heroes,” wrote one parent.
Menser also helped arrange a catered dinner from nearby Italian restaurant and live music from local musician Lane Rice.
Menser has been a community partner with Hampton City Schools for at least eight years. She partnered with Mary Peake four years ago and has since hosted giveaways and renovated the teachers’ lounge in 2019.
When the pandemic hit, it wasn’t as simple to just go into the school and give teachers lunch because some might’ve been physically in the building while other worked remotely. Menser had to find another way to support Mary Peake teachers.
Last year, Menser executed a 10-day giveaway. But with a booming real estate market, she couldn’t spend multiple days at the school and needed to put something together in one day.
Amy Killian, Mary Peake’s family engagement specialist, typically coordinates small events for teachers each year. But when Menser approached her with the idea for a surprise party, they had to make it happen to show the school’s teachers and staff they’re “simply the best.”
“We stand behind (Hampton’s teachers), and we don’t take it lightly — the sacrifices that they made to ensure that future generation is taken care of,” Menser said.
Educators have had additional duties tacked onto teaching and creating lesson plans, among other responsibilities. Many teachers have felt the brunt of the pandemic when it disrupted in-person learning. And returning to schools added another layer of “social emotional” challenges, Livingston said.
Teachers are tired, she said. But it’s the small things, like the mason jar she held with her name in red cursive letters on it, that make Livingston feel appreciated.
“It’s a beautiful thing to do this for us at a time like this,” she said.