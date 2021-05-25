Don Blakeman, another seismologist with the agency, said analysts with USGS do not believe there was an earthquake.
Asked whether jets could cause a sonic boom that shows up on the agency’s monitors, Blakeman said it’s possible. Over the years people from Virginia and the Carolinas have called USGS thinking there was an earthquake, but Blakeman said it turned out to be a sonic boom caused by military activity.
“I don’t see any earthquake that would have been big enough for all these people to feel it,” he said.
Naval Air Station Oceana did not immediately respond to an inquiry. A spokesperson for the Virginia National Guard, which operates Camp Pendleton State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, said there was no guard activity that would have generated loud booms or shook houses.
Some residents in York County and Hampton also reported shaking during that time.