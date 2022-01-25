The school’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy said that Hampton Roads saw 9% higher hotel revenues in 2021 compared to 2019. The region is also outperforming the nation’s top 25 markets regarding revenue growth, revenue per available room and other metrics.
And yet hotel revenues for the commonwealth as a whole are still 18% lower than those in 2019. Northern Virginia and Richmond still have significantly lower rates. Northern Virginia’s revenue in 2021 was still 47% lower than 2019. Richmond’s was 4% lower.
Professor Vinod Agarwal of the Dragas Center said the hotel industry in Hampton Roads has fully recovered.
“With increasing vaccinations, rising consumer confidence and continued pent-up demand in leisure travel, we have seen significant improvement in the performance of the hotel industry over the 2019 levels, and we expect the industry to continue its recovery in 2022,” Agarwal said. “However, increasing cases of omicron, continuing COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths among the unvaccinated also threaten to undermine the pace of recovery.”