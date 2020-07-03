“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and welfare of our students as well as the faculty, administrative staff, administrators, maintenance and custodial staff, and others with whom students might interact, Hampton University will provide remote instruction only for the first semester of academic year 2020-20,” Harvey said.
He said tuition and fees for the fall will be reduced.
He said a decision about the second semester would be made later.
The historically black university had an enrollment of about 4,300 students as of 2019.
