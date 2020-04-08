I went to Harvard for this?

KidsPost published its first issue April 10, 2000, which means Friday it turns 20. It’s not a kid anymore. If KidsPost were a person, she would be irritated she had been sent home from college to shelter in place with her parents.

I hope she would be a “media-literate” 20-year-old. That’s what the founding staff of KidsPost — Elizabeth Kastor, Ellen Edwards, Fern Shen, Liliane Vilmenay, Scott Moore and I — were trying to achieve. We wanted our 8- to 12-year-old readers to be informed about the world — and we wanted to entertain them — but we also wanted them to learn how to interact with the news.

Of course, we hoped that would include graduating to The Washington Post when they got older.

Most of us had kids of our own, whom we loved. But we tried not to think of KidsPost’s readers as precious little bundles of light. We wanted to talk across with them, not down to them.

There was occasional controversy. Our sports columnist, Fred Bowen — still writing today — irritated Yankees fans every time he wrote about his beloved Red Sox.

Michael Cotterman, our news aide, interviewed skateboarding star Tony Hawk, who for some reason was promoting Hot Pockets. The PR company that arranged the interview was livid we didn’t shoehorn “Hot Pockets” somewhere into the story. (Michael said Hawk had told him his favorite food was sushi.)

The page appeared at the back of the Style section and some parents would complain when KidsPost was near a Style story about same-sex marriage or R-rated movies. I figured kids would have to learn about that stuff eventually and we were doing everyone a favor.

I remember having to go to Eugene Robinson, the then-editor of Style, to get permission to use the word “fart” in print. I had been to Toy Fair in New York, where I was entranced by a new product that made a distinctive sound when you squeezed a viscous goo between two bladders.

The product was called “Burple,” and I asked its inventor, Daniel A. Chernek, whether it shouldn’t really be called “Fartle.”

“Yes,” he said, “but there’s an unwritten law that you never put the word ‘fart’ on a product.”

A highlight was when KidsPost sponsored the D.C. premiere of the first Harry Potter movie, at the Uptown Theater. I got to stand before 800 lucky kids and parents and intone: “Before we begin the film, I would like to say a few words. And here they are: Nitwit! Blubber! Oddment! Tweak!”

Hardcore Potterheads know that Dumbledore says that in the book.

I remember being glad that the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky stuff happened before we debuted, but there were other uncomfortable subjects with which we had to contend. In the fall of 2002, we went back and forth over whether to cover the Beltway snipers. When a middle-school student — potentially a KidsPost reader — was shot, we decided we had to.

Here’s what Kastor wrote in the introduction to Shen’s story on the shootings: “We don’t want to upset readers, but we do want to inform them. Knowing the truth about something, we think, is less frightening than wondering what the truth is and letting your imagination run wild.

“We’re not going to tell you not to be scared. Plenty of adults are worried. But, if stories like today’s are too much for you, you don’t have to read them. If the news comes on TV or radio, you don’t have to watch or listen. Everyone’s brain needs a rest.”

I think that’s still pretty good advice, no matter how old you are.

All grown up

I’m delighted KidsPost is still around, now under the able editorship of Christina Barron. If you were a kid who read KidsPost in those early years, I’d love to hear from you. Did we write a story about you? Did you enter our contests? How did you turn out? Did you end up reading The Post?

Send an email — with “KidsPost” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.