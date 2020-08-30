Teachers in kindergarten through third grade will still conduct live, online classes “for any student who can access it.”
The school system learned last month its laptop order couldn’t be filled on time. The system asked families who could do so to opt out of receiving a school-issued computer, but the system still faces a shortage, Bulson said.
The school system hopes it will have more computers available by mid-October.
The laptop shortage comes as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is prodding school boards across the state to allow in-person learning to take advantage of a statewide decline in coronavirus cases.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.