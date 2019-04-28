Columnist

Frankly, the best part of having a personal trainer is being freed from having to count from one to 10. Or 12. Or 15. Or however many repetitions I’m supposed to be doing. I was an English major. I’d rather let the experts handle the numbers.

Experts like Michael, who in just a few short weeks has introduced me to muscles I never knew I had while silently counting off my Romanian dead lifts, Bulgarian split squats and an entire Warsaw Pact’s worth of other exercises.

“Is everything named after Eastern European countries?” I asked the other morning, panting.

“They’re very strong people,” Michael replied.

I suppose I should be happy I’m doing Romanian dead lifts and not dead Romanian lifts, Bulgarian split squats and not Bulgarian firing squads.

It was my daughters who pestered me to join a gym and hire a pro to lead me on my fitness journey. “We want you to live forever, Dad,” they said.

In other words, it was time for a little less kettle corn and a few more kettle bells, time to put down the bear claw and get into a bear crawl.

We all knew I couldn’t be trusted to do this on my own. There’s an elliptical in our basement with which I am not unacquainted. But exercise to me has always been a chore, something to get out of the way. And 45 minutes of desultory cardio every other day wasn’t cutting it, even if I do wear an Apple Watch. Apparently, just installing a fitness app on your phone doesn’t make you fitter.

So: the gym and two hours a week, one-on-one with Michael.

It’s all about the core, I’m learning. I guess I’ve always had a core, though if I was pressed to imagine mine, I would picture it as a canned ham, out of the can: boneless, gelatinous, not able to support much more than a pineapple slice and a maraschino cherry.

I haven’t been asking a lot of my core. My core has been like a phantom employee, a shirker who’s on the payroll but spends all day playing Candy Crush on his phone.

Well, the boss just walked in, and he wants you in a half plank.

The good thing about a personal trainer is I don’t have to think. I don’t have to count, and I don’t have to remember all the exercises. Michael demonstrates an exercise. I do it, or something close to it, until he tells me to stop.

I’m not very good at remembering the names, all these planks, squats, twists and lunges. I divide all exercises into two categories: ones I can do lying on my back and all the other ones.

I like the ones on my back.

As a maturing gentleman with a heart condition, my fitness regimen consists of lightweight repetition, not heavyweight exertion. It’s a 10-pound dumbbell lifted 10 times, not a 100-pound barbell lifted once.

A lot of it isn’t even lifting something heavy, unless you count me. Who knew that the simple act of trying to sit down and then not sitting down — over and over again — could be so sweat-inducing?

I’m constantly amazed by the muscles that are teased out of hiding. Some respond to bits of equipment, though none of the machinery I’ve used so far is very high-tech. I spend a lot of time at the gym with a green rubber band the circumference of a dinner plate wrapped around my ankles. I think of this one as the “wet bathing suit,” for, like that garment, it’s awkward to wriggle in and out of when you’re wearing tennis shoes.

There’s a big bouncy ball that reminds me of the orbs that tracked down escapees in trippy 1960s TV show “The Prisoner.” Something called the Bulgarian bag looks like the collar on a cart horse. There are big fat ropes, too, and I can’t wait to use those: swinging the sisal up and down, strengthening my triceratops muscles or whatever they’re called.

Between Courtland Milloy and his broccoli and me and my kettle bells, we Metro columnists are gonna kick some serious glute in the newsroom tug of war this summer.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.