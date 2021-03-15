“Mom and her friends were so thrilled to be able to go down and see each other again,” said her daughter, Bobbi Levy-Dodge, 70. “And we have to assume that’s how she got it, because she was in her apartment isolated” until that point.

Levy-Dodge said that while masks were required, “you can't wear a mask while you’re eating.”

Levy, 93, soon began experiencing mental fogginess, tiredness, and difficulty breathing. She tested positive for the virus at Adventist Hospital in Silver Spring and died there on Dec. 22.

Levy was born May 5, 1927, in the Bronx. She attended high school in South Carolina and received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Milwaukee-Downer College.

She met Stanley M. Levy on a blind date, during which the two saw Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rope.” They married at the Waldorf -Astoria Hotel in New York in 1949, then moved to Arkansas, where Harriet taught Spanish and Stanley taught at the University of Arkansas School of Law. In 1951, they came to the D.C. area.

The couple had three children: Levy-Dodge, Marilyn Murrmann, and Andy Levy.

“Mostly, what I remember growing up, she did a lot of needlework, and that’s where I got my love of needlework,” said Levy-Dodge, a retired special education teacher. “She did mostly counted cross stitch, and she did beautiful work and she won ribbons for some of her work.”

Levy did not work outside the home until her eldest daughter moved out. She then earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of Maryland at College Park. She worked at a number of libraries, including the Naval Medical Research Institute, the Naval School of Health Care Administration, and the General Accounting Office.

She loved to travel, often with a group of seven women she met in the first and second grade. She and her husband bought a motor home in 1978 and drove across North America, an experience that she chronicled in a book titled “The Great Affair.” At the time of her death, she was working on a second book about their international trips — they had traveled to every continent except Antarctica before Stanley died in 2009, at age 90.

The couple had moved to Riderwood seven years earlier.

“They loved it there, they were very happy there,” said Levy-Dodge. “They made lots of friends and they participated in lots of activities. Dad had a weekly TV program on the in-house TV station, called ‘Potpourri,’ where he would do something different every week.”

Levy-Dodge described her mother as “down to earth” and “pragmatic.”

“She didn’t let things get her down,” said Levy-Dodge. “My brother became quite ill in the late 70s and actually was not expected to live, although he defied medical science, but her attitude was, ‘Life goes on.’ ”

Before the pandemic, Levy played Duplicate bridge and Rummikub several times a week. She enjoyed meeting her friends for lunch, reading, and re-watching “Casablanca” on Netflix. She also was the editor of a literary magazine called Tales from Riderwood.

“I miss her, we miss her. And this covid thing has just killed so many people that it didn’t need to,” said Levy-Dodge. “We were lucky that we had her as long as we did; she was 93, but she was in great health, and we should have had her for more years.”