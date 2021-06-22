Of course, Terry was just 12 years old in 1961, living with her family in Arlington’s Lyon Park neighborhood. Dr. Allard lived on North Seventh Street, in a house with a porch.
It was across from the Henry Clay School, and most afternoons when class let out, the students would see the octogenarian standing in front of his home.
“He used to come across the street and talk to the kids, kind of help us get across the street,” said Terry, now 73 and living outside Denver. “If somebody was being bullied, he stepped in.”
In the summers, said Ann Felker, who grew up in the nearby Ashton Heights neighborhood and still lives there, Allard would speak with kids who were attending summer camp.
“He talked about the stars,” said Ann, 77. “He talked about insects. He knew all the trees. He could name all the flowers.”
It was his job to know that — or once had been. Allard was a scientist who had spent 40 years at the Agriculture Department. He was the co-discoverer of photoperiodism, the mechanism that dictates how sunlight triggers the blossoming of plants.
Allard illustrated one of the best things about living in the Washington area: The world’s leading authority on some arcane subject may live down the street.
Ann and Terry admit it’s hard today to imagine that parents would be okay with a man eager to show schoolchildren around his yard. Terry and a friend even went alone with the widowed Allard on a trip to the Smithsonian museums, but it was a different time then.
“He was apparently upstanding in every way,” said Ann.
Ann thought of Allard recently because of one of his favorite subjects: the periodical cicada. She hadn’t realized he was an expert in Brood X. Then she found his 1937 paper in the American Naturalist journal.
Ann posted her memories on Facebook’s “I grew up in Arlington, VA” page and was surprised at how many other people from the neighborhood remembered the old scientist.
“I thought it was just my experience,” she said.
Allard’s American Naturalist article is a delight.
“Every periodical cicada of 1936 can truthfully say to his or her mate, ‘I was born in 1919, and I am seventeen years old, and not one of us can live the summer through,’ ” he wrote. “How nicely timed is the organic rhythm of the cicadas!”
Allard noted when the first nymphs emerged — the night of May 21 — and how he followed them to nearby trees.
He described how he took 13 “lively nymphs” and placed them at the bottom of a heavy curtain in his living room, writing, “These at once began their upward climb, some soon reaching the curtain pole and falling as a result of their persistent impulse to climb still higher.”
Allard was fascinated by the call of the cicada, which he determined included a higher Ah note at about the 3rd F above middle C followed by an Ooo note near the 2nd B flat above middle C.
He wrote: “It is an impressive experience to hear a restless singer start its music in the nighttime, a signal which at once serves to rouse the silent population into a wave of singing that moves outward over the world to become a hollow, droning hum, as if the darkness itself were transformed to sound.”
Allard found the drone conducive to peaceful dreaming: “When heard far away it resembles the thin, attenuated drone of a big seashell held to one’s ears. So general is this blend of song that it seems to invest the earth like an invisible mist of sound. It is everywhere yet nowhere, as if sky and earth were purring softly. It is the voice attending June grasses and buttercups, flowering Japanese honeysuckle, the flowering of yarrow and the heavy all-pervading scent of grape blossoms.”
Allard died in 1963. His house was torn down and a more modern home built in its place. Henry Clay elementary school is gone, too. Ann Felker says there aren’t as many trees in the neighborhood as in Allard’s day — or cicadas.
But there were enough that in recent weeks, if you listened carefully, you could almost hear Dr. Allard.
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.