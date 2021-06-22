Allard found the drone conducive to peaceful dreaming: “When heard far away it resembles the thin, attenuated drone of a big seashell held to one’s ears. So general is this blend of song that it seems to invest the earth like an invisible mist of sound. It is everywhere yet nowhere, as if sky and earth were purring softly. It is the voice attending June grasses and buttercups, flowering Japanese honeysuckle, the flowering of yarrow and the heavy all-pervading scent of grape blossoms.”