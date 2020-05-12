Mindte knew of Busby, an influential and tragic figure in bluegrass — and now the subject of a biography he’s working on with author Kip Lornell. He took Busby up on his offer, visiting him every week in his Columbia, Md., apartment.

He came away with more than just a few mandolin tips. Busby had been spending his evenings alone talking into a microphone and recording his life story onto cassette tapes. He bequeathed them to Mindte.

“It’s lengthy and often absurdist ramblings,” said Lornell, a George Washington University adjunct professor. “What is it? Thirty hours?”

“It’s 60,” said Mindte.

“Sixty hours of Buzz talking about himself and his life.”

Bernarr “Buzz Busby” Busbice came to Washington at age 17 from Louisiana, recruited to work in the FBI’s fingerprint division. He left that job after a few years when the bureau frowned on the way he spent his evenings: playing country music in beer-soaked bars.

It was at one such dive — the Pine Tavern at Sixth and Massachusetts NW — that executives from Channel 4 saw Busby and his band, the Bayou Boys. They signed them up for a half-hour show, which aired at 2 p.m. weekdays from September 1954 to March 1955. Called “Hayloft Hoedown,” it’s considered the first country music television show in Washington, though back then people called it “hillbilly music.”

“It was something besides a normal country music show, where people would just stand up there and sing,” said Mindte.

The show’s director was Carl Degen, who also worked with puppeteer Jim Henson. There were interesting special effects, including kicking off each show with a miniaturized Busby hamming it up inside a mailbox with his partner, Pete Pike.

But for many, the attraction was Busby’s prodigious skill as a mandolin player and singer. He had a voice akin to Bill Monroe’s “high lonesome” tenor.

“Buzz would do a Bill Monroe song, but he would do it one key higher just to show that he could out-high lonesome Bill Monroe,” said Mindte.

“Hayloft Hoedown” was canceled after six months. Mindte said station executives decided hillbilly music wasn’t the sort of image they wanted to project. There were also difficulties finding sponsors. A beer company was apparently lined up, until the station said it didn’t want to be airing beer ads on weekday afternoons.

Other Washington TV shows — including Connie B. Gay’s “Town & Country Time,” the program that launched Jimmy Dean — found more success.

Busby continued to play live until a bad car accident in 1957 left him close to dead. With Busby unable to perform for several months, his bandmates formed a new band. Its name: The Country Gentlemen, the group that ushered in a new style of bluegrass and made Washington the capital of the genre.

“Buzz Busby was a pivotal figure in every regard,” Lornel said.

Busby died in 2003 at age 69. If he wasn’t as famous as he might have been, the reasons are familiar.

“Like so many talented people he had drug abuse and alcohol problems, which held him back,” said Mindte. “He couldn’t make the festival circuit that emerged in the 1960s because of his addiction problems.”

Despite the wealth of material at their disposal, Lornell and Mindte — who runs the Patuxent Music record label — are left with a big question: What was “Hayloft Hoedown” like? The program went out live, and there was no videotape then.

“Tom has been on at least a 20-year quest to find anybody who has a kinescope or a recording of the show,” said Lornell.

“I’ve talked to one fellow who said he taped the audio portion of it,” Mindte said. “But being a high school kid, he couldn’t afford tape, so he taped over it with something else. Another fellow said he had an audiotape. He gave me his phone number, but it was a bad number and I lost that thread. It’s sort of elusive.”

The authors know that “Hayloft Hoedown” reached at least one important audience: other musicians. Charlie Waller, Eddie Adcock, Bill Emerson and other bluegrass fixtures apparently made time to watch it.

Said Lornell: “What we’re interested in is really the ordinary people — not necessarily the musicians, not necessarily hillbilly music fans — who watched the show and had some recollections of what it was.”

Do you remember watching “Hayloft Hoedown?” Do you have audiotape — or even more tantalizing, a kinescope — of the show? Contact Kip Lornell at klornell@gwu.edu or 301-920-0991. Tom Mindte is at tom@pxrec.com and 301-275-8272.

