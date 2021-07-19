In an online post, they attributed a visible “brownish tinge” to the “transport of smoke from wildfires” in the West.
For us, the main effect is a reduction in air quality, the forecasters said.
But in an ironic note, it appeared also that the current misfortunes suffered in the West may actually bring us a bit of short-term benefit.
At least through Tuesday, the Weather Service said, afternoon temperatures will be kept slightly lower than had been expected earlier.
As for Monday, the haze may have shielded us somewhat from the July sun.
As of late afternoon, our official high temperature was 89, one degree below average. But a later record of observations indicated that we reached 90 at some point.