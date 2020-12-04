Seemingly the life of the National Zoo’s panda cub is documented as thoroughly as that of the most cherished human child, but that may not be quite so. After all, his first steps came last week but were not announced until Friday.

Of course, for all her much-praised maternal instincts, his mom, Mei Xiang, could not be counted on to report the achievements of her offspring. But irrefutable evidence was provided through the all-seeing witness of the zoo’s panda cam.

It was Thanksgiving morning, the zoo said, just outside the den that young Xiao Qi Ji shares with his mom. The 3-month-old cub got all four panda paws beneath him and “took a few wobbly steps toward her” before toppling, the zoo said. “This is a big milestone for our little cub.”

In addition to the physical self-reliance showed by those first steps, it also seemed that he showed a degree of psychic self-reliance. He did not seem to be overly concerned with whether mom watched his accomplishment.

It was no one-off. On mornings since then, the zoo said, Xiao Qi Ji has been seen from time to time practicing his walking skills.