It was Thanksgiving morning, the zoo said, just outside the den that young Xiao Qi Ji shares with his mom. The 3-month-old cub got all four panda paws beneath him and “took a few wobbly steps toward her” before toppling, the zoo said. “This is a big milestone for our little cub.”
In addition to the physical self-reliance showed by those first steps, it also seemed that he showed a degree of psychic self-reliance. He did not seem to be overly concerned with whether mom watched his accomplishment.
It was no one-off. On mornings since then, the zoo said, Xiao Qi Ji has been seen from time to time practicing his walking skills.