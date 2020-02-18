Heeba escaped Syria’s civil war with his parents and sister in 2016. His sister, Therwa Hamza, became a professor at the University of Maryland. He delivered pizzas to help support himself and his parents. The family quickly acclimated to life in the U.S.

Heeba, 31, was on his last delivery route of the night before he was shot in the chest on a sidewalk.

“He left his own country because it was a war-zone in Syria, just for him to end up getting murdered here,” Theresa Birmingham, a co-worker, told the Sun, “He was just really a sweet guy.”