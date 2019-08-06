Charles Ota Heller uses a brush to apply black paint to his 1940 Hudson coupe. In 1953, he entered it in its first — and last — race. (Courtesy of Charles Ota Heller)

The racing career of Charles Ota Heller’s 1940 Hudson coupe did not even span the single event in which it was entered. That was in 1953, the summer after Charles graduated from high school.

Charles — a former entrepreneur, academic and venture capitalist, and now full-time author — lives in Annapolis. He responded to my recent call for stories about favorite old cars. This is the story of his late, great Hudson.

The Hudson was not a racecar. In fact, by the time Charles owned it, it was not a very reliable streetcar either, prone to stalling at traffic lights. Deciding it might be better suited for driving around a track — where, ideally, the car wouldn’t have to stop — Charles decided he should race the Hudson at the Morristown, N.J., Raceway, a half-mile dirt track next door to the plant that made Mennen deodorant.

At 18, Charles was technically too young to get a NASCAR novice license (the minimum age was 21). But there was a secretary at his summer job with Bell Labs who was famed for her skills as a “master counterfeiter,” able to change the date of birth on a draft card so a guy would appear old enough to order a drink at a bar.

“I gave my card to the lady one day, along with a 20-dollar bill,” Charles wrote. “Presto, the following day, I was three years older.”

He was able to secure a provisional NASCAR license, good for three races.

“My parents were a more difficult stumbling block,” he wrote.

Charles convinced them that the Hudson was really not safe enough to drive on the street and it would be much better to modify it so a “friend” could race it.

“Mother thought the idea was a bit crazy and Papa wondered why I did not just take the car to the junkyard,” Charles wrote. “But they did not object and even agreed to let us work on the car in our driveway.”

In went a roll bar and seat belt. Out came the side windows. On went the number “14” in white paint on the flanks of the black car. When it started to rain one day, the mighty Hudson was pushed into the garage.

“My father had recently purchased a new, green wheelbarrow,” Charles wrote. “It was standing in the middle of the small garage. Since there was no room for it elsewhere, we stowed it inside the trunk of the Hudson while we worked indoors.”

After a few days, the work was done. Charles grabbed his helmet, slipped into his fireproof suit and drove the car — still street legal — to the track.

“I was a nervous wreck while awaiting the start of the race,” he wrote. But when he was summoned for his heat and began doing his practice laps, Charles’s confidence grew.

“I can do this!” he told himself. “I’m gonna kick everybody’s butt and, by the end of summer, I’ll be racing in the feature race with the big guys.”

When he was waved to the starting grid, Charles was sure to keep his foot on the accelerator, revving the engine lest it stall: VROOM! VROOM! VROOM!

“My eyes were on the starter’s green flag. Then, suddenly: BAM! An explosion rocked the car and white smoke billowed from the hood.”

Charles freed himself from his seat belt and hastily squeezed his body through the side window.

“As I stood there, horrified and embarrassed, a tow truck screeched to a halt near the Hudson, and a couple of guys with fire extinguishers smothered the smoke,” he wrote.

Charles followed on foot as the car was towed to the pits. When he got there, the hood of the Hudson was open and several men were staring at the stricken engine, which had been neatly bisected by a flying piston rod.

One of the men owned a junkyard. He offered to take the car off Charles’s hands for $25: Twenty bucks for the battery and five for the car. Charles was insulted but took the money.

At dinner a couple of weeks later, Charles’s father asked: “Has anyone seen my new wheelbarrow?”

Charles came clean: Along with the Hudson, the wheelbarrow had been compressed into a small cube of junk steel.

“Expecting a slap in the face at a minimum, I was amazed to see Papa laugh so hard he nearly fell off his chair,” Charles wrote. “Of course, I did not tell him that I had been at the wheel of the exploding car.”

