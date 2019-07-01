

Jason Nixon with his daughters, from left, Madilyn, 6, Mackenzie, 1, and Morgan, 13, whom he is raising alone after his wife, Kate Nixon, was killed by a co-worker in a Virginia Beach rampage at a city building. (Zack Wittman/for The Washington Post)

Two days after his wife was killed, Jason Nixon heard the words that would launch him on a one-man mission for answers about the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

“To my knowledge, the perpetrator’s performance was satisfactory,” City Manager Dave Hansen said of the gunman, DeWayne Craddock, during a June 2 news conference. “He was in good standing within his department and that there were no issues of discipline ongoing.”

Nixon said he could not believe what he was hearing. Months earlier, his wife, Kate, had told him she had “written up” Craddock for poor work and for being “disrespectful towards her because she was a woman and higher powered,” he recalled. Kate Nixon was a compliance manager in the city’s public utilities department, where Craddock was an engineer.

“They came out and said he was satisfactory,” he told The Washington Post. “He was not. And if my wife was alive right now, she’d tell you that.”

For Nixon, the discrepancy has shaken his faith in the ongoing police investigation into the mass shooting that killed 12 and fueled his calls for an independent inquiry.

With the city rejecting requests to disclose Craddock’s personnel records — and releasing only a redacted copy of the resignation email he sent on the day he opened fire at his city workplace — Nixon has become its gadfly, giving interviews, hiring an attorney and urging others to follow his lead.

In doing so, he has exposed the gulf between grieving families in search of answers and a city struggling to sort through the wreckage of a devastating tragedy.

“How many times was he written up? What did human resources do about it, and why wasn’t he let go a long time ago if he had these issues?” Nixon said. “These are the answers I want, and I think an independent investigation would provide them.”

[The victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting]



Jason Nixon is pushing for an independent investigation of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach on May 31 that killed his wife, Kate, and 11 others. (Zack Wittman/for The Washington Post)

A city spokeswoman said Hansen stood by his comments and that requests for an outside inquiry “appear premature while the criminal investigation is ongoing.”

“No one wants answers more than we do,” said Julie Hill, the spokeswoman. “And the investigation, which began just four weeks ago today, is proceeding as expeditiously as possible as, among other things, the investigators review the thousands of documents and interview hundreds of people.”

At least two more victims’ families have echoed Nixon’s demand for an outside investigation, as have two Virginia state delegates. The City Council is also expected to vote within days on a resolution to authorize a second inquiry.

The momentum comes as Virginia Beach finishes laying the victims to rest, with a public memorial on June 27.

After the initial shock and sadness, and then an outpouring of support, the city now finds itself in yet another stage of a mass shooting’s aftermath: the reckoning.

Yet, the gunman’s motive may never be known. And as Nixon has helped stoke calls for an outside investigation, the effort is another new strain on a man facing so many.

Nixon has had trouble sleeping and eating since the May 31 shooting, and he is frequently physically sick with grief, according to his sister, Mandy Nixon-Hammer. He is haunted by a phone call he received from his dying wife, but he often puts the investigation ahead of his own healing.

The Facebook page where the 46-year-old real estate agent once advertised properties is now a litany of pleas to public officials.

And as he struggles to raise his three daughters — ages 13, 6 and 1 — without their mom, he pushes himself to the brink of exhaustion.

“It wears on him,” Nixon-Hammer said. “He wants this so bad. He wants this outside investigation so bad.”

The call

Kate called him at 4:06 that afternoon, the second call within a few minutes.

The first conversation had been like so many in their 20 years of marriage, ranging from dinner plans to a daughter’s softball game.

The second was unlike any other.

“I’ve been shot,” she said. “Call 911.”

He did, but when he tried to call his wife back, she didn’t answer.



Kate Nixon with her husband, Jason Nixon, in this undated family photo. They were married for 20 years before Kate was killed during the Virginia Beach shooting on May 31. (Family photo)

It was the beginning of a frantic night for Nixon. He raced to Kate’s office and found it cordoned off. He heard she might be at a hospital half an hour away, but when he got there, there was no Kate Nixon.

“He was sitting on the floor, crying,” his sister recalled.

It was at a middle school where families had been told to gather that he finally got the answer that would unleash more questions.

Kate was dead, a police officer told Nixon, who began throwing up into a trash can.

The next morning he told his daughters. Morgan, 13, screamed that she didn’t believe it and wanted her mother. Madilyn, 6, followed suit. One-year-old Mackenzie could only cry.

Nixon was still coming to grips with his wife’s death when he heard Hansen say Craddock’s work had been “satisfactory.”

His frustration deepened a few days later when the city released the gunman’s resignation email — in which Craddock cited “personal reasons” — but nothing else from the personnel file of the nine-year city employee.

Kate had often reviewed Craddock’s work and had complained to her husband on several occasions that the engineer was “chauvinistic, arrogant and didn’t do his job right,” Nixon recalled.

Nixon turned to Kevin Martingayle for help. The attorney had some experience with third-party investigations into high-profile incidents, having represented Charlottesville’s chief of police in the wake of the white supremacist march that ended in the death of a protester in 2017. That third-party investigation proceeded even as an active, ongoing criminal prosecution was underway against the suspect charged in the killing and the injury of 35.

“I appreciated what the Charlottesville City Council did, which was to authorize an independent investigation knowing they would probably receive some blame,” Martingayle said. “It took courage. And they engaged in true transparency. They didn’t try to control the content.”

Martingayle reached out to the author of the Charlottesville report, Tim Heaphy, a former U.S. attorney who is now counsel for the University of Virginia. Heaphy said he was open to leading another investigation if asked, according to Martingayle. Heaphy did not return requests for comment.

But when Martingayle emailed Virginia Beach City Council members to ask them to authorize something similar, he said he was mostly met with silence.

The city has suggested it could take as long as 10 months for the police to finish the investigation, which it is conducting with forensic help from the FBI.

But Nixon believes an independent investigation should begin right away.

“You can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Nixon said. “I don’t think it’s right for the city to investigate itself. I’m not saying they are bad investigators. It’s just too close to home.”

Nixon isn’t the only grieving family member to give up on the city’s review. When Denise A. Smallwood met with the medical examiner, she said she was told her brother Joshua O. Hardy’s body bore nearly a dozen bullet wounds.

“My brother was shot 10 times” compared with fewer shots suffered by others, she told The Post. “To me, that leaves some explaining.”



Since the death of his wife, Jason Nixon has confronted exhaustion and a toll on his health. (Zack Wittman/for The Washington Post)

Police were unable to share details of what happened, she said. So, like many victims’ relatives, she turned to her brother’s co-workers, who told her Hardy had been struck so often because he had fought the gunman, even after being injured.

“The city won’t talk to us. . . . Everybody is closemouthed,” she said. “I never would have heard this about my brother if [his co-workers] hadn’t reached out.”

Hill, the Virginia Beach spokeswoman, said the city had released “a substantial amount of information already and will continue to do so as the detectives clear it.”

Debbie Borato contacted Nixon on Facebook after reading one of his interviews. Borato was also struggling to get answers from the city about what happened to her sister, Michelle “Missy” Langer, another one of the victims. Nixon encouraged her to go public.

“This is the way I am getting [information on] what happened on May 31st,” she wrote in a June 18 email to City Council members with an attachment of a People magazine article describing her sister’s body strewn on the office steps.

“I beg City Council to vote in favor of a 3rd person investigation,” she continued. “My brother and I are torn apart not only by her death, but the limited . . . information.”

The haze around the shooting also haunted Nixon. For days afterward, he blamed himself for Kate’s death, believing the sound of his failed return call had drawn the gunman’s attention, according to Nixon’s sister.

But then, a survivor told him another story: Despite being wounded, Kate had left her office to warn others. That’s when she had been shot again and killed.



Family and friends watched as the casket of Kate Nixon was wheeled to a hearse after her funeral. (Steve Helber/AP)

Seeking an investigation

Last week, Nixon’s efforts finally began to gain some traction. State delegates Cheryl B. Turpin and Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler sent a letter asking the City Council to immediately open an independent investigation. Then, two City Council members introduced competing resolutions seeking outside inquiries.

One called for an immediate independent investigation into Craddock’s work history.

“I can’t imagine going through the horrific death of a loved one, not getting any details about what happened, and then finding out you might not get any details for more than a year,” Sabrina Wooten, the resolution’s sponsor, told The Post. “They are really agonizing that they can’t get answers. That made me think that we need to step forward.”

The other resolution called for a broader investigation, but only “after the City Auditor has received written assurance from law enforcement that such review will not interfere with the current law enforcement investigation.”

Its sponsor, Vice Mayor James Wood, told The Post that involvement of the city auditor, who is appointed by the council, was necessary to pay for the investigation and to ensure an outside agency gets access to city records.

“He’s the perfect one in my mind to manage the contract,” Wood said. “He is not shy about digging into stuff that others won’t. He’s done stuff that frankly has embarrassed the city, but he’s done a heck of a good job.”

Last Wednesday, Wood said he and Wooten had reached a compromise: a broader investigation, authorized by the city auditor but done independently, that would begin no later than Aug. 15. Wood said he had received assurances from police that it would not interfere with their investigation.

“We support whatever course of action City Council directs,” said Hill, the city spokeswoman.

If the council passes the resolution on Tuesday, it would be a small victory for a man who has lost so much.



Jason Nixon holds his middle daughter, Madilyn, 6, in the pool during vacation. (Zack Wittman/for The Washington Post)

Morgan Dixon, 13, plays with her youngest sister, Mackenzie, 1. (Zack Wittman/for The Washington Post)

Nixon himself may not be there. On June 20, he flew with the girls to Florida, where their grandmother lives.

“I kind of stepped out of the spotlight for a bit because I was getting too sick,” said Nixon, who had been healthy before his wife’s death.

But he continued to deteriorate, at one point becoming so ill his sister took him to the emergency room.

“They thought it was my gallbladder,” he said. “But it wasn’t. It was that my stomach was empty and my heart is broken.”

He had booked a trip to Disney World as a distraction for the girls, but he couldn’t yet bear to be there without Kate, who had loved the park so much she wanted to work there after retiring from the city. Nixon postponed until December.

By then, he hoped, the outside investigation would be well underway, if not complete.

“Kate was a fighter,” he said. “I want to fight for her. That’s the reason I’m doing this.”

Read more:

She always feared gunfire. Instead she lost her son to a shattering hit-and-run.

His brother confessed to gunning down 17 people in Parkland. But he’s the only family Zach Crus has left.

One illegal gun. 12. weeks. A dozen criminal acts. The rapid cycle of gun violence.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news