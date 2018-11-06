OXON HILL, Md. — The head of a Maryland county’s permitting department has retired amid a probe into construction flaws at a resort where a 6-year-old girl was electrocuted.

The Washington Post reports that Haitham A. Hijazi left the Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement on Monday. A spokesman for County Executive Rushern L. Baker III says Hijazi will use annual leave until his Nov. 30 retirement date.

Last month, county officials announced they’re working with the FBI to determine the possibility of public corruption and whether corners were cut to speed up the MGM National Harbor’s opening.

The child was severely injured when she was shocked while swinging on a lighted handrail in June. Hijazi has said the electrical contractor and third-party inspector who approved the work were disciplined.

