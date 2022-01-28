Wins wrote that Villani doesn’t understand the request, saying it would “pale in comparison” to other schools’ requests. The money would pay for expanded Title IX and diversity offices and three admissions counselors targeting underrepresented populations. The money would also fund an ongoing effort to re-contextualize the college’s numerous Confederate tributes.
Villani declined to comment to the Post, but he said in a Facebook post Thursday that he spoke to Wins and that they were “able to find some common ground.”
VMI was founded in 1839 in Lexington. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia released a report in June saying VMI tolerated and failed to address institutional racism and sexism and must be held accountable for making changes.