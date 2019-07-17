BALTIMORE — Maryland health officials say two more people have died of heat-related illnesses as a deadly-heat wave broils much of the U.S. and is expected to worsen by the weekend.

The Baltimore Sun reports the state Department of Health says a man aged 18-to-44 in Prince George’s County and a woman aged 45-to-64 in Worcester County died in the week ending Monday. The department doesn’t provide additional details, citing privacy concerns.

The toll of deaths tied to hot weather in Maryland this summer is up to four.

The heat index rose to 100 degrees in and around Baltimore on Wednesday. Highs are forecast in the lower 90s with a heat index above 100 degrees on Thursday. Highs are forecast for the upper 90s on Friday and could reach 100 on Saturday.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.