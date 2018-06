These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed May 30 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened June 1.

Surprise Market

2233 Minnesota Ave. SE

Closed June 4 for operating without a manager on duty and without hot water. Reopened June 6.

MARYLAND

Latino Market

12 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed June 6 because of mice and sewage. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle