THE DISTRICT
7-Eleven
4854 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE
Closed June 13 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.
MARYLAND
The Fish Market
7611 Old Branch Ave., Clinton
Closed Friday because of rodents, flies and inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
Grill Kabob
11160 Viers Mill Rd., Wheaton
Closed June 12 because of roaches. Reopened last Thursday.
VIRGINIA
Taco Bell
362 Maple Ave E., Vienna
Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle