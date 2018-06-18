These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

4854 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE

Closed June 13 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.

MARYLAND

The Fish Market

7611 Old Branch Ave., Clinton

Closed Friday because of rodents, flies and inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

Grill Kabob

11160 Viers Mill Rd., Wheaton

Closed June 12 because of roaches. Reopened last Thursday.

VIRGINIA

Taco Bell

362 Maple Ave E., Vienna

Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

