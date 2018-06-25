Ben And Jerry’s
705 Wharf St. SW
Closed June 18 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.
La Morenita
3539 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Swaad Palace
1548 First St. SW
Closed June 20 because of a power outage.
Dollar Tree
6250-B Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale
Closed June 20 because of rodents and adulterated food.
McDonald’s
9100 Rothbury Dr., Gaithersburg
Closed June 20 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
There’s Hope Christian Church
23 W. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg
Food service closed last Thursday because of mice.
TGI Fridays
6460 Capital Dr., Greenbelt
Closed June 21 because of a sewage backup. Reopened that day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle