These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Ben And Jerry’s

705 Wharf St. SW

Closed June 18 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened the next day.

La Morenita

3539 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Swaad Palace

1548 First St. SW

Closed June 20 because of a power outage.

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

6250-B Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale

Closed June 20 because of rodents and adulterated food.

McDonald’s

9100 Rothbury Dr., Gaithersburg

Closed June 20 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

There’s Hope Christian Church

23 W. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Food service closed last Thursday because of mice.

TGI Fridays

6460 Capital Dr., Greenbelt

Closed June 21 because of a sewage backup. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle