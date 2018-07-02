THE DISTRICT
&Pizza
1005 F St. NW
Closed last Thursday because of incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Friday.
Bombay Express
1829 M St. NW
Closed June 27 for operating without hot water, without a manager on duty and without a license. Reopened the next day.
King City Carryout
2403 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Closed June 26 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.
Pi Pizzeria
910 F St. NW
Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle