These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

&Pizza

1005 F St. NW

Closed last Thursday because of incorrect food temperatures. Reopened Friday.

Bombay Express

1829 M St. NW

Closed June 27 for operating without hot water, without a manager on duty and without a license. Reopened the next day.

King City Carryout

2403 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Closed June 26 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Pi Pizzeria

910 F St. NW

Closed Friday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle