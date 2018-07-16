These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

RedRocks

1348 H St. NE

Closed July 6 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened July 8.

Walgreens

801 Seventh St. NW

Food service closed July 11 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

6250-B Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale

Food service closed July 11 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Germantown Community Center

18905 Kingsview Rd., Germantown

Food service closed Friday for operating without hot water and because of inadequate refrigeration.

Lamoon Thai

902 Thayer Ave., Silver Spring

Closed July 13 because of roaches, inadequate refrigeration and for operating without hot water.

Kitchen Near You

5321 Ager Rd., Hyattsville

Closed July 11 for operating without water and because of cross contamination of food and inadequate refrigeration. Reopened Friday.

Mandarin Express

3500 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville

Closed last Thursday because of roaches. Reopened the next day.

Pollo Fiesta

6408 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale

Closed July 11 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.

Ziggy Deli

16764 Oakmont Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Friday because of roaches.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle