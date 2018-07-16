RedRocks
1348 H St. NE
Closed July 6 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened July 8.
Walgreens
801 Seventh St. NW
Food service closed July 11 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
Dollar Tree
6250-B Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale
Food service closed July 11 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Germantown Community Center
18905 Kingsview Rd., Germantown
Food service closed Friday for operating without hot water and because of inadequate refrigeration.
Lamoon Thai
902 Thayer Ave., Silver Spring
Closed July 13 because of roaches, inadequate refrigeration and for operating without hot water.
Kitchen Near You
5321 Ager Rd., Hyattsville
Closed July 11 for operating without water and because of cross contamination of food and inadequate refrigeration. Reopened Friday.
Mandarin Express
3500 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville
Closed last Thursday because of roaches. Reopened the next day.
Pollo Fiesta
6408 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale
Closed July 11 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.
Ziggy Deli
16764 Oakmont Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed Friday because of roaches.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle