&pizza
1118 H St. NE
Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.
Cusbah
1128 H St. NE
Closed July 16 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened July 18.
Tasty Burger
2108 Eighth St. NW
Closed July 18 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
19961 Century Blvd, Germantown
Closed July 17 because of flies and inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
Lamoon Thai
902 Thayer Ave., Silver Spring
Closed July 15 because of roaches, inadequate refrigeration and for operating without hot water. Reopened July 19.
Wendy’s
8907 Woodyard Rd., Clinton
Closed Friday because of unapproved wastewater disposal and construction dust. Reopened the next day.
Ziggy Deli
16764 Oakmont Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed July 13 because of roaches. Reopened July 19.
Asian Bistro
3950 University Dr., Fairfax
Closed July 11 for operating without a certified food manager.
Kung Fu Tea
1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna
Closed July 9 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened July 11.
Tapioca Express
6041 Centreville Crest Lane, Centreville
Closed July 16 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.
