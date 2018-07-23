These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

&pizza

1118 H St. NE

Closed last Thursday for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.

Cusbah

1128 H St. NE

Closed July 16 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened July 18.

Tasty Burger

2108 Eighth St. NW

Closed July 18 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.

MARYLAND

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

19961 Century Blvd, Germantown

Closed July 17 because of flies and inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

Lamoon Thai

902 Thayer Ave., Silver Spring

Closed July 15 because of roaches, inadequate refrigeration and for operating without hot water. Reopened July 19.

Wendy’s

8907 Woodyard Rd., Clinton

Closed Friday because of unapproved wastewater disposal and construction dust. Reopened the next day.

Ziggy Deli

16764 Oakmont Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed July 13 because of roaches. Reopened July 19.

VIRGINIA

Asian Bistro

3950 University Dr., Fairfax

Closed July 11 for operating without a certified food manager.

Kung Fu Tea

1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna

Closed July 9 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened July 11.

Tapioca Express

6041 Centreville Crest Lane, Centreville

Closed July 16 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle