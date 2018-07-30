&pizza
2465 18th St. NW
Closed last Thursday for operating without a license. Reopened Friday.
The Baker’s Lounge
3617 12th St. NE
Closed last Thursday for operating without a license and without a manager on duty.
Pop’s SeaBar
1817 Columbia Rd NW
Closed July 25 for operating without a license.
ZK Lounge and West African Grill
1805 Montana Ave. NE
Closed July 25 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.
China Chef’s Carryout
5925 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Capitol Heights
Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
Joe’s Noodle House
1488 Rockville Pike, Rockville
Closed July 23 because of mice and roaches.
Lesly’s Grill
6211 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale
Closed July 25 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
McDonald’s
9450 Crain Hwy., Upper Marlboro
Closed last Thursday because of construction dust. Reopened that day.
Nestle Toll House Cafe
11160 Viers Mill Rd., Wheaton
Closed July 24 for operating without hot water.
Pollo Fiesta
6408 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale
Closed July 24 for operating without water. Reopened the next day.
Gold’s Gym
5620 Ox Rd., Fairfax Station
Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Amma Vegetarian Kitchen
344 Maple Ave. E, Vienna
Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle