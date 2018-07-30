These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

&pizza

2465 18th St. NW

Closed last Thursday for operating without a license. Reopened Friday.

The Baker’s Lounge

3617 12th St. NE

Closed last Thursday for operating without a license and without a manager on duty.

Pop’s SeaBar

1817 Columbia Rd NW

Closed July 25 for operating without a license.

ZK Lounge and West African Grill

1805 Montana Ave. NE

Closed July 25 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.

MARYLAND

China Chef’s Carryout

5925 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Capitol Heights

Closed last Thursday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

Joe’s Noodle House

1488 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Closed July 23 because of mice and roaches.

Lesly’s Grill

6211 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale

Closed July 25 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

McDonald’s

9450 Crain Hwy., Upper Marlboro

Closed last Thursday because of construction dust. Reopened that day.

Nestle Toll House Cafe

11160 Viers Mill Rd., Wheaton

Closed July 24 for operating without hot water.

Pollo Fiesta

6408 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale

Closed July 24 for operating without water. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Gold’s Gym

5620 Ox Rd., Fairfax Station

Food service closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Amma Vegetarian Kitchen

344 Maple Ave. E, Vienna

Closed Friday because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle