Good Hope Seafood
1521 Good Hope Rd. SE
Closed July 31 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.
Loaf Coffee
101 15th St. NE
Closed July 31 for operating without a certified food manager and because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.
Nestle Toll House Cafe
11160 Viers Mill Rd., Wheaton
Closed July 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened July 31.
Paul Kee
11305 Georgia Ave., Wheaton
Closed last Thursday because of roaches, rodents and improper food temperatures.
Wings 21
10578 Campus Way S., Upper Marlboro
Closed last Thursday because of roaches. Reopened Friday.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle