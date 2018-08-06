These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Good Hope Seafood

1521 Good Hope Rd. SE

Closed July 31 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Friday.

Loaf Coffee

101 15th St. NE

Closed July 31 for operating without a certified food manager and because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin.

MARYLAND

Nestle Toll House Cafe

11160 Viers Mill Rd., Wheaton

Closed July 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened July 31.

Paul Kee

11305 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

Closed last Thursday because of roaches, rodents and improper food temperatures.

Wings 21

10578 Campus Way S., Upper Marlboro

Closed last Thursday because of roaches. Reopened Friday.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle