THE DISTRICT
Four Corners
440 Kennedy St. NW
Closed Aug. 6 for operating without hot water. Reopened Thursday.
Mignot
4815 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Aug. 10 for operating without hot water.
MARYLAND
Dollar Tree
9453 Annapolis Rd., Lanham
Closed Aug. 7 because of rodents. Reopened Friday.
Jumbo Food International Supermarket
3201 Brinkley Rd., Temple Hills
Closed Aug. due to a power outage. Reopened Thursday.
Teppanyaki Grill
9345 Annapolis Rd., Lanham
Closed Aug. 7 because of roaches. Reopened Wednesday.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle