These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Four Corners

440 Kennedy St. NW

Closed Aug. 6 for operating without hot water. Reopened Thursday.

Mignot

4815 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Aug. 10 for operating without hot water.

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

9453 Annapolis Rd., Lanham

Closed Aug. 7 because of rodents. Reopened Friday.

Jumbo Food International Supermarket

3201 Brinkley Rd., Temple Hills

Closed Aug. due to a power outage. Reopened Thursday.

Teppanyaki Grill

9345 Annapolis Rd., Lanham

Closed Aug. 7 because of roaches. Reopened Wednesday.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle