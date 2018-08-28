These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

China Boy

815 Sixth St. NW

Closed Aug. 16 because of incorrect food-holding temperatures. Reopened the next day.

Commerce Department Cafe

1401 Constitution Ave. NW

Closed Aug. 16 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Aug. 21.

Hunan Dynasty

215 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Closed Aug. 22 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened Friday.

Medium Rare

3500 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed Aug. 22 for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.

Taylor Gourmet

1200 19th St. NW

Closed Aug. 16 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Kay’s Diner

10509 Metropolitan Ave., Kensington

Closed Aug. 21 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Cafe Oggi

6671 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

Closed Aug. 21 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened Friday.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle