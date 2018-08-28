China Boy
815 Sixth St. NW
Closed Aug. 16 because of incorrect food-holding temperatures. Reopened the next day.
Commerce Department Cafe
1401 Constitution Ave. NW
Closed Aug. 16 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Aug. 21.
Hunan Dynasty
215 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Closed Aug. 22 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened Friday.
Medium Rare
3500 Connecticut Ave. NW
Closed Aug. 22 for operating without a manager on duty and because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.
Taylor Gourmet
1200 19th St. NW
Closed Aug. 16 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened the next day.
Kay’s Diner
10509 Metropolitan Ave., Kensington
Closed Aug. 21 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
Cafe Oggi
6671 Old Dominion Dr., McLean
Closed Aug. 21 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened Friday.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle