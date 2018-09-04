Starbucks
1425 P St. NW
Closed Aug. 29 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened the next day.
Broadway Pizza
7965 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
Closed Aug. 28 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
Mike & Sons
5404 Randolph Rd., Rockville
Closed Aug. 28 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.
Walia Ethiopian Restaurant
6846 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring
Closed Aug. 29 because of potential food contamination. Reopened that day.
Pizza Boli’s
262-A Cedar Lane, Vienna
Closed Aug. 27 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
