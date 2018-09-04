These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Starbucks

1425 P St. NW

Closed Aug. 29 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Broadway Pizza

7965 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

Closed Aug. 28 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

Mike & Sons

5404 Randolph Rd., Rockville

Closed Aug. 28 because of sewage. Reopened the next day.

Walia Ethio­pian Restaurant

6846 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring

Closed Aug. 29 because of potential food contamination. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Pizza Boli’s

262-A Cedar Lane, Vienna

Closed Aug. 27 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle