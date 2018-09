These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

No new closures were reported.

MARYLAND

Godavari

9011 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Aug. 31 because of roaches. Reopened the next day.

Grill Kabob

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Closed Friday because of roaches. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle