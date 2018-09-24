These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Pho 88 Noodles and Grill

608 H St. NW

Closed Sept. 11 because of gross unsanitary conditions, including vermin. Reopened Sept. 17.

MARYLAND

King Pollo

8321 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton

Closed last Thursday because of rodents. Reopened that day.

Subway

10428 Campus Way S., Largo

Closed Sept. 13 because of roaches. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Burger 7

2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle