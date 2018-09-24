THE DISTRICT
Pho 88 Noodles and Grill
608 H St. NW
Closed Sept. 11 because of gross unsanitary conditions, including vermin. Reopened Sept. 17.
MARYLAND
King Pollo
8321 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton
Closed last Thursday because of rodents. Reopened that day.
Subway
10428 Campus Way S., Largo
Closed Sept. 13 because of roaches. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
Burger 7
2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle