These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Cookie’s Corner

1970 2nd St. NW

Closed Sept. 25 for operating without hot water. Reopened last Thursday.

IMM on H Thai and Sushi Bar

1360 H St. NE

Closed Sept. 25 for operating without a license.

Today’s Seafood and Crab

2125 Alabama Ave. SE

Closed Sept. 21 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened Sept. 26.

Toli Moli

1309 5th St. NE

Closed Friday for operating without a license and without a manager on duty.

MARYLAND

Family Dollar

4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights

Closed Sept. 27 because of mice.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle