Cookie’s Corner
1970 2nd St. NW
Closed Sept. 25 for operating without hot water. Reopened last Thursday.
IMM on H Thai and Sushi Bar
1360 H St. NE
Closed Sept. 25 for operating without a license.
Today’s Seafood and Crab
2125 Alabama Ave. SE
Closed Sept. 21 because of gross unsanitary conditions including vermin. Reopened Sept. 26.
Toli Moli
1309 5th St. NE
Closed Friday for operating without a license and without a manager on duty.
Family Dollar
4325 St. Barnabas Rd., Marlow Heights
Closed Sept. 27 because of mice.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle