No new closures were reported.
Amy Tex Mex Bar-Grill
621 Sligo Ave., Silver Spring
Closed last Thursday operating without a license. Reopened the next day.
Riverside Hot Pot
820 Muddy Branch Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Monday because of roaches. Reopened that day.
Sunoco
19738 Germantown Rd., Germantown
Closed Friday for operating without hot water. Reopened Sunday.
Aldeerah
262 Cedar Ln., Vienna
Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Robeks
1063 W. Broad St., Falls Church
Closed Oct. 1 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle