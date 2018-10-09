These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

No new closures were reported.

MARYLAND

Amy Tex Mex Bar-Grill

621 Sligo Ave., Silver Spring

Closed last Thursday operating without a license. Reopened the next day.

Riverside Hot Pot

820 Muddy Branch Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Monday because of roaches. Reopened that day.

Sunoco

19738 Germantown Rd., Germantown

Closed Friday for operating without hot water. Reopened Sunday.

VIRGINIA

Aldeerah

262 Cedar Ln., Vienna

Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Robeks

1063 W. Broad St., Falls Church

Closed Oct. 1 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened the next day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle