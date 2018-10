These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Shaw Howard Deli

1911 7th St. NW

Closed Oct. 16 for operating without hot water and because of sewage.

Sonoma Restaurant and Wine Bar

223 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Closed Oct. 17 because of gross unsanitary conditions that may include vermin. Reopened last Thursday.

MARYLAND

Papa’s Bistro

7813 Airpark Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Oct. 9 because of roaches.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported,

— Compiled by Terence McArdle