These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Larudee

50 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Closed Oct. 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

Twin Dragon

5504 3rd St. NW

Closed Oct. 24 for operating without water.

Shaw Howard Deli

1911 7th St. NW

Closed Oct. 16 for operating without hot water and because of sewage. Reopened Oct. 24.

MARYLAND

America’s Best Wings

5735 Crain Hwy., Upper Marlboro

Closed Oct. 22 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

Exxon

7975 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

Closed Oct. 24 because of rats.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle