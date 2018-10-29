THE DISTRICT
Larudee
50 Massachusetts Ave. NE
Closed Oct. 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
Twin Dragon
5504 3rd St. NW
Closed Oct. 24 for operating without water.
Shaw Howard Deli
1911 7th St. NW
Closed Oct. 16 for operating without hot water and because of sewage. Reopened Oct. 24.
MARYLAND
America’s Best Wings
5735 Crain Hwy., Upper Marlboro
Closed Oct. 22 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
Exxon
7975 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda
Closed Oct. 24 because of rats.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle