Dollar Tree
1548 Benning Rd. NE
Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Family Dollar
2305 Rhode Island Ave. NE
Closed Oct. 30 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.
Kabin Lounge
1337 Connecticut Ave. NW
Closed Oct. 31 for operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Twin Dragon
5504 3rd St. NW
Closed Oct. 24 for operating without water. Reopened Oct. 29.
Mesobe Restaurant and Deli Market
1853 7th St. NW
Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.
Gaea Juice
10407 47th Ave., Beltsville
Closed Oct. 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
La Jarochita Bakery
5550 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville
Closed Oct. 30 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Passion Bakery Cafe 2
11120 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville
Closed Oct. 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle