These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Dollar Tree

1548 Benning Rd. NE

Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Family Dollar

2305 Rhode Island Ave. NE

Closed Oct. 30 for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.

Kabin Lounge

1337 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed Oct. 31 for operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests.

Twin Dragon

5504 3rd St. NW

Closed Oct. 24 for operating without water. Reopened Oct. 29.

Mesobe Restaurant and Deli Market

1853 7th St. NW

Closed last Thursday because of insects, rodents and other pests.

MARYLAND

Gaea Juice

10407 47th Ave., Beltsville

Closed Oct. 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

La Jarochita Bakery

5550 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville

Closed Oct. 30 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Passion Bakery Cafe 2

11120 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville

Closed Oct. 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

