Kabin Lounge
1337 Connecticut Ave. NW
Closed Oct. 31 for operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Nov. 7.
Mesobe Restaurant and Deli Market
1853 Seventh St. NW
Closed Nov. 2 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.
MK Lounge DC
1930 Ninth St. NW
Closed Nov. 6 because of insects, rodents and other pests and for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.
Metro Food International Market
7734 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Nov. 5 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Panera Bread
18141 Town Center Drive, Olney
Closed Nov. 6 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle