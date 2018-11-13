These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Kabin Lounge

1337 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed Oct. 31 for operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened Nov. 7.

Mesobe Restaurant and Deli Market

1853 Seventh St. NW

Closed Nov. 2 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

MK Lounge DC

1930 Ninth St. NW

Closed Nov. 6 because of insects, rodents and other pests and for operating without a manager on duty. Reopened last Thursday.

MARYLAND

Metro Food International Market

7734 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Nov. 5 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Panera Bread

18141 Town Center Drive, Olney

Closed Nov. 6 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

