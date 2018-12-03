These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

900 Bladensburg Rd. NE

Closed Nov. 27 for operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.

Flavio

1073 31st St. NW

Closed Nov. 14 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Dulcinea Bar and Grill

9103 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Nov. 20 for sewage.

iHOP

2526 University Blvd. W., Wheaton

Closed Nov. 28 because of roaches and unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Thai Treasure

330 Maple Ave. W., Vienna

Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

Zinga Frozen Yogurt

2930 Chain Bridge Rd., Oakton

Closed Nov. 28 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.

