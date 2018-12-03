7-Eleven
900 Bladensburg Rd. NE
Closed Nov. 27 for operating without a manager on duty and because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened last Thursday.
Flavio
1073 31st St. NW
Closed Nov. 14 because of insects, rodents and other pests. Reopened the next day.
Dulcinea Bar and Grill
9103 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Nov. 20 for sewage.
iHOP
2526 University Blvd. W., Wheaton
Closed Nov. 28 because of roaches and unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.
Thai Treasure
330 Maple Ave. W., Vienna
Closed last Thursday for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
Zinga Frozen Yogurt
2930 Chain Bridge Rd., Oakton
Closed Nov. 28 for operating without a certified food manager. Reopened that day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle